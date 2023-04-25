Parkston - George J. Brech, 89, went to his heavenly home Monday, April 24 at Avera Bormann Manor. Funeral service will be Friday, April 28 at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday, April 27 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Memorial may be sent to Adeline Brech at PO Box 339; Parkston, SD 57366. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Adeline of Parkston; 2 children: Douglas Brech of Parkston and Janet (Mike) Muilenburg of Ethan, SD; a step-grandson, Corey (Kylie) Muilenburg of Rapid City, SD; 5 sisters: Geraldine Hohn of Sioux Falls, SD; Alvina Roth of Parkston; Adeline Hohn of Mitchell; Dorothy Dvorak of Parkston; and Theresa (Patrick) Walz of Platte, SD; a sister-in-law, Idella Bietz of Tripp, SD; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.