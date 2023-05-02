Gary Caffee, husband, father, and grandfather, age 67, of Mitchell, SD, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell with the love of his life, Marian, by his side. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, May 5, at Northridge Baptist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Huron. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 PM at Northridge Baptist Church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Gary Eugene Caffee was born on August 17, 1955, to Lester and Marleen (Weeldreyer) Caffee, and spent his childhood on the farm in Jerauld County where he first developed his touch for gardening and animal husbandry. He played football for and graduated from Wessington Springs High School, and later Mitchell Vocational Technical School in carpentry. During the 1976 drought, he headed south to Nebraska where he met the woman who was to become his wife and they started life together, first milking, then later settling in Mitchell where they raised their family. Gary was truly passionate about his 40-year career in the livestock industry, helping farmers and ranchers improve their herds through genetics. Gary was active in 4-H, first as a youth, later as a parent and club leader.

A lifelong Vikings fan, Gary could often be seen wearing his purple around town. Gary was passionate about his (and his customer’s) cattle herds, watching (and quoting) movies, reading military history books, and was an active participant in the church. Gary and Marian lived a life-long culinary adventure together, exploring, refining, and perfecting recipes over their 45-year marriage.

Gary is survived by his wife, Marian; children, Chelsea Caffee of Surprise, AZ, Garrett (Rhiannon) Caffee of Prior Lake, MN, Chance (Danielle) Caffee of Eden Prairie, MN, and Seth Caffee of Hinton, OK; grandchildren, Eden, Reed, Alec, Montana, Braelyn, Liam, Madeline, Willow, Maisey, Lily, and Jack, and two grandpets; parents, Lester Caffee of Wessington Springs, SD and Marleen Caffee of Rapid City, SD; five siblings, David (Nancy) Caffee of Wessington Springs, SD, Larry (Shari) Caffee of Rapid City, SD, Peggy (Jim) Goehring of Ocoee, FL, Sally Wulf of Miller, SD, and Terry (Autumn) Caffee of Great Falls, MT; loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law.

Memorials can be directed to the Davison County 4-H.

The Caffee family would like to express their gratitude to the emergency response and hospital personnel for the care given to Gary.