Garry Gale Cox, 68, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5th at 10:00 AM at Reunion Church in Mitchell, SD. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Garry was born on January 26th, 1955, to Charles and Marjorie Cox in Omaha, NE. Garry graduated from Bryan High School in 1973. He married Merry Docekal in 1977. They had one daughter and two sons.

Garry held many jobs over the years, he worked for the Omaha Zoological Society, the State of Nebraska, Sherwin Williams, and also for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers LU 22. He loved everything he did, from coaching his daughter in softball to being a Judo student while training with his sons at Rosenbach Warrior Training Branch in Fremont, NE. Garry gave his best as a loving husband, grandfather, and a friend to many. He gave everything to take care of everyone else.

He is survived by his wife, Merry Cox of Mitchell; three children, Sarah (Brad) Olson of Mitchell, Aaron Cox and partner Lindsey Ritter of Rapid City, SD, and Shane (Lindsey) Cox of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren: Landry Olson, Gage Ritter, Olivia Ritter, and Tobey Cox; brother, Rick Cox of Omaha, NE; sister, Denise (Frank) Ullman of Springfield, NE; brother, Dana Cox of Plattsmouth, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Cox; mother, Marjorie Cox; brother, Bruce Cox; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Cox.