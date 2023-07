March 26, 1941 - July 24, 2023

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - Francis “Jim” Andera Jr., 82, Chamberlain, S.D., died Monday, July 24, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain.

A funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at St. James Catholic Church in Chamberlain. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Chamberlain. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements by Hickey Funeral Chapel.