Frances Fabian

Frances Lucille (Kayser) Fabian, 86, of Rosemount, Minnesota, passed away on July 31, 2023 after struggling with congestive heart failure, surrounded by her loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Friday, August 4, 2023 at St Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria, SD; visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be in St Mary of Mercy Cemetery. Her love, devotion and beautiful smile will be greatly missed by Daughter, Rosemarie Fabian Hamilton, Granddaughter, Alexis Rose Hamilton, Sister Rosemary Boehmer (Linus); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by Husband, Martin A. Fabian, Jr.; Parents, Felix and Sophia Kayser; Siblings, Verna (Kayser) Gasper, Louis Kayser, Rita (Kayser) Mowry, George Kayser, Rev. Leonard Kayser, Sr. Verna Kayser (Leona) OSF, and Geraldine (Kayser) Thill. See www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit