Eugene Berg, 77, of Emery, SD, died Monday, August 21, 2023, at his home in rural Emery. A private family funeral service will be held. Burial will be at St. Martin Catholic Cemetery in Emery. Visitation will be Friday, August 25, from 5-7:00 PM with a 6:30 PM prayer service at St. Martin Catholic Church in Emery. Arrangements by Hettinger-Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Eugene “Gene” Michael Berg was born February 14, 1946, to Aloysius and Veronica (Marnach) Berg. He attended St. Martin’s Catholic School through 8th grade and graduated from Emery High School in 1964. After high school, Gene joined the Army National Guard from 1965-1971.

Gene married Karen Baumgart on April 27, 1973, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. They were blessed with three children, Jennifer, Melissa, and Randy. Gene farmed all his life on the family farm north of Emery. He was a kind and generous man, who loved his family dearly. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Gene is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Jennifer (Jim) Zulk and their children Jennalyn and Jadyn of Emery, Melissa of Sioux Falls, and Randy (Joy) and their children Macy and Peyton of Emery; brother, Larry of Alexandria; aunt, Bernice of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leonard; and sisters-in-law, Joan and Anita Berg.