Ervin “Mike” Ligtenberg, 89, of Mitchell, SD, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Monday, May 1, at First Reformed Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Corsica. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ervin “Mike” D. Ligtenberg was born on September 2, 1933 along with his twin sister, Eileen, to Gerrit and Florence (Star) Ligtenberg, in rural Douglas County. He was baptized and became a member of the Corsica Christian Reformed Church. He attended all 8 grades at Corsica Christian School and attended one year of high school. In July 1954, Mike was called to serve his country. He served 18 months in Japan. In July 1956, he was Honorably Discharged.

On September 20, 1956, Mike married the love of his life, Evalou Vanden Berge. To this union, there were five children: Diane, Dwight, Warren, Wanda, and Barry.

They farmed in the Corsica area until 1965. They then moved to Bridgewater, where he worked for Hofer International Implement. In the fall of 1966, the family moved to Mitchell and he drove milk truck for Dean Doorn. In 1969, Mike started working for Scott Supply, where he worked for 30 years as a Partsman. After he retired from Scotts, he worked part-time for Delos and Darwin Everson and Jacks Campers. In the spring of 2009, Mike started working for the City of Mitchell at the Cemetery until he fully retired in 2015.

Mike loved to trap shoot, go camping, golfing, fishing, deer hunting, playing cards, going to coffee, and watching the Twins Play.

He was a member of the 1st Reformed Church in Mitchell, Life member of the American Legion, Optimist Club, Good Sams Camping Club, Moose Lodge, and National Rifle Association.

Mike is survived by his wife, Evalou; daughters, Diane (John) Hansen of Canova and Wanda (Michael) Blank Franklin of WI; son, Barry of Sioux Falls; 6 grandchildren: Tim Hansen of Mitchell, David Hansen of Howard, Kristen Kuyper of Franklin, WI, Jennifer (John) Winge of Harrisburg, Heather (Matt) Helwer of Milwaukee, WI, April (Aaron) Miller of Mitchell; 12 great-grandchildren: Marlena, Leigh, Kensi, Shelby, Katherine, Lauren, Emily, Benjamin, Chloe, Jessi, William, and Emma; brother-in-law, Norm (Mary-Ann) DeHaai of Harrisburg; sister-in-law, Eunice Vanden Berge of Corsica; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; and his caretakers, Dave Schreiner and Mollie Sweet.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Dwight and Warren; granddaughter, Amanda Hansen; brother, Robert and his wife Corky; sister, Ruby DeVries and her husband Leonard; twin sister, Eileen Van Zee and her husband Andy; brother, Jim and his wife Jeri; sister, Phyllis De Haai; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Vanden Berge.