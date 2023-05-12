Ernestine Konstanz, formerly of Tripp, SD passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society Luther Manor in Sioux Falls at the age of 100.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at Goglin Funeral Chapel in Tripp. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Grace Hill Cemetery.

Ernestine was born July 20, 1922 to Daniel and Maria (Albrecht) Meyer on the family farm near Tripp. She completed the 9th grade at Baltzer Country School. Ernestine married Leo William Konstanz April 15, 1948 in Freeman, SD. They made their home in the Kaylor/Olivet area, where they farmed and raised their children. After retirement from farming, they moved into Tripp in 1985. Ernestine enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and especially her family.

She is survived by her son, Gary Konstanz of Tripp; daughter, Donna Konstanz of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Jeff (Dawn) Konstanz of Platte, Jason (Shelly) Konstanz of Scotland and Mindy Konstanz of Oakland, CA; great-grandchildren, Blake (Zoey), Jayme, Shannon, Kade, Kyler and Kasen; and great-great-grandchildren, Myles and Aiden.

Ernestine was preceded in death by her husband Leo, February 22, 2018; and her siblings, Reuben Meyer, Gideon Meyer, Leona Fischer, Frieda Rauscher, Art Meyer and Ann Mick.