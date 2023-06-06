Ellen Jean Anderson, 99, of Sioux Falls, SD, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home under hospice care. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the 4-H Center in Forestburg, SD. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Artesian with a fellowship luncheon to follow. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ellen Jean was born in Mitchell, South Dakota to Agnes I. and Flores Hinde. She was the first of their children, followed by Mary, Margaret, and Richard Hinde.

Ellen Jean attended school in Forestburg, South Dakota and graduated from Forestburg High School in 1941. She received her nursing degree from South Dakota State College in 1946. Ellen Jean lived in Seattle in 1946/47 and nursed there. Then she returned to South Dakota to work at the Methodist Hospital in Mitchell.

On December 18, 1948, she married Dee N. Talley in Mitchell. Dee and Ellen Jean had 4 children: Kevin Talley, James Talley, Linda Talley, and Bruce Talley. Dee carried mail and farmed and Ellen Jean worked at the Methodist Hospital.

In 1981, Dee died of a heart attack. Ellen Jean continued to work until age 67. In 1996, she married Gene Anderson. For the next several years, Ellen Jean and Gene split time between his home in Oklahoma and hers in Forestburg. Gene died in 2002 and Ellen Jean lived the rest of her life in South Dakota. Ever independent, she drove until she was nearly 95 and lived on her own until just months before her 96th birthday.

Ellen Jean had a lively sense of humor and laughed easily at herself. Her interests were wide and she always seemed to have a book at her side. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church congregations in both Forestburg and later in Fedora and believer in Jesus Christ.

Ellen Jean loved to travel; she made multiple trips, even in her 80s. In addition, Ellen Jean loved the natural world; she hunted the pasque flower, watched birds, and gardened for most of her life. She was a great conversationalist, with broad interests: history, literature, cards, Scrabble, genealogy, dancing, flowers, birds, trees, current events. Service was important to Ellen Jean; she spent time volunteering by reading to children in the Mitchell Schools, volunteered at the Prehistoric Indian Village nearby and helped with bingo at the nursing home into her 90s.

She was conscientious about diet and exercise and walked daily. She bounced back after tragedies, a broken leg, several other serious falls, and a broken pelvis. After suffering a stroke earlier in the month, she died on Thursday morning, May 11th, 2023.

She is survived by son Bruce Talley, his wife Elena and their son Vladislav, and sister Margaret Lawler. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Leigh (Melinda) Talley, Katherine (Jason) Talley-Brown, Leif Christianson, Nils (Sonya) Christianson, and great-grandchildren, Augustus Talley, Violet Talley, Frances Talley-Brown, Henry Talley-Brown, Maia Christianson, and Felix Christianson. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, their families, and her friend, Janet Nelson.

Ellen Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dee Talley; children, Kevin, Linda, and James Talley; parents, Agnes and Flores Hinde; siblings, Mary (Ole) Harder and Richard (Shirley) Hinde; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Curtis and Mary Jo Talley, Milton and Shirley Talley Cameron; and Bob Lawler. In addition, she saw the departure of dear friends, Marion Judy, Genevieve Dent, and Rolland “Ike” Petesch.

The family of Ellen Jean is grateful to her caregivers at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls. We especially remember Nancy, Khady and Kabrina for their kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in her memory or make a donation to the Sanborn Central School Library.