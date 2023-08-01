Elizabeth Feldman

Elizabeth “Liz” Feldman, 78, of Eagle Lake, MN, formerly of Mitchell, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home in Eagle Lake surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 2, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Elizabeth Susan (Blanchard) Feldman was born on May 4, 1945, to Hettie Hassel and George Blanchard in Walton-on-Thames, England. She attended school in England until graduating at age 15. She then worked in London, and in her free time caught the latest shows like The Rolling Stones (not a big fan of the music, but oh could Mick Jagger put on a show), the Animals, and many more. She loved the ocean and painting the town red. Liz came to the United States in 1967 with friends and her fiancé Ray. They made Mitchell, SD their new home, and they had 3 children together: Nicholas, Adam, and Caroline.

In 1991, she attended Dakota Wesleyan University and graduated with an R.N. Degree. She went on to work for Avera Brady in Mitchell for 7 years, and then worked at Prince of Peace in Sioux Falls until retirement. After retirement, Liz continued to stay busy helping people by volunteering at numerous organizations. Liz was a caretaker and friend to many for her entire life. Many remember her for her kind, nurturing spirit and her thoughtfulness.

Her greatest joy was spending time with friends and family, and she was blessed to have them. A very special job Liz held dear to her heart was spending time with her three grandchildren: Emma, Piper, and Kirby who she adored.

She is survived by her sister, Marion; children, Adam and Caroline; and beloved grandchildren, Emma, Piper, and Kirby.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, brother Edward, sister Patricia and her son Nicholas.