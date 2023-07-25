Eleanor Gieseman

Eleanor Peters Gieseman, 93, of White Lake, SD, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Aurora-Brule Care Center in White Lake. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, July 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in White Lake. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural White Lake. Visitation will be Friday, July 28, from 5-7:00 PM at the church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Eleanor Bogenhagen Peters Gieseman, a woman whose life touched so many, was born Feb. 27, 1930, to Fred and Bertha Steffen Bogenhagen in White Lake, SD. Her lifelong faith began as she was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church and later became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in White Lake. She attended St. John’s School south of White Lake and graduated from White Lake High School in 1948. She taught at a country school for 1 year in Aurora Center, SD.

On August 20, 1949, she was united in marriage to Alwin Nick “Pooch” Peters. In 1952 Alwin’s parents were killed in a tragic accident. With 2 young children of their own, they obtained custody for his 8-year-old twin sisters, who were a special blessing to the family. Eleanor and Alwin loved children and it was a happy household. She was blessed with 5 sons and 5 daughters to join the twins. She had 6 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, and 10 great-grandchildren. All were very special to her and the greatest joy of her life was being a Grandmother. Alwin passed away on July 18, 1989, after 39 years of marriage.

On Jan. 12, 1991, she married John Eldon Gieseman. Her new family added 2 new daughters and 11 grandchildren. The joy of more grandchildren was special to Eleanor and she loved them all and enjoyed going to their events. Eldon passed away on July 5, 2007, after 16 years of marriage.

Eleanor was an excellent seamstress, gardener, and cook. She loved to bake bread, rolls, and buns. She also enjoyed traveling, visiting, and playing cards. Many days were spent playing games and beating “Mom” in a card game was an accomplishment. She was a charter member of the Town and Country Gals and enjoyed the fellowship and friendship of the members. Eleanor worked the Saturday morning shift at the White Lake and Plankinton Post Office beginning in 1968. Over the years she worked as a clerk and later delivered mail as a rural mail carrier. After retiring she made quilts for Lutheran World Relief and Church on the Street. She made hundreds of quilts to give away.

She entered the Aurora Brule Care and Rehab facility in June 2022 and passed away on July 22, 2023. She was preceded in death by both husbands; son, Gary Peters; son-in-law, Dean Hopper; her parents, Bertha and Fred Bogenhagen; sisters, Mary Scheurenbrand, Ila Kristensen, and LaVerne Steffen; and brothers, Arthur, Robert, and Carl Bogenhagen.

Eleanor is survived by the twins and their children, Darlene (Jim) Kunzweiler of Yankton, SD, Todd (Rhodora) Kunzweiler of Hawaii, and Jackie Kunzweiler of Canistota, SD; Arlene (Gary) Anderson of Hayden, ID, Erika (Rob) Weberg of Elizabeth, CO, and Chris (Jackie) of Burlington, VT; her children Vicki (Delayne) Persson of Stickney, SD, Dennis Peters of White Lake, SD, Neil Peters of White Lake, SD, Cherie Hopper of Sioux Falls, SD, Brian (Mary) Peters of Wentworth, SD, Rhonda Peters of Sioux Falls, SD, Carla (Tom) Chamberlain of Milton, GA, Renee (Dallas Schneider) of Springfield, SD, and Craig (Kellie) Peters of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren: Karin (John) Patterson, Jon, Kirsten, and Justin (Megan) Persson; Michelle (Tommy) Schwartz; Mandy (Tom) Olson, Amber and Josh Peters; Nicholas and Mitchell (Amy) Chamberlain; and Ryan and Allison Peters; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Eldon’s 2 daughters, Nancy Blasius of Kimball, SD, and Marcia (Lyle) Prussman of Brookings, SD; and their children and grandchildren. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and friends who were special to her.