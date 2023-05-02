Elaine Boeker, 89, of Stickney, SD, went to her heavenly home Monday, May 1, 2023, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, May 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Burial will be at Silver Ridge Cemetery in Stickney. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 PM at the church with a 6:30 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Elaine Carol Boeker was born December 17, 1933 to Frank and Florence (Noldner) Grebe in Stickney, SD. She was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist Church, and later became a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Elaine attended grade school and high school in Stickney, graduating in 1951.

Elaine was united in marriage to Herbert Boeker on September 3, 1951 at St. Paul Lutheran. Elaine and Herb lived on the family farm for their entire marriage. They worked side by side on the farm raising small grains, corn, and livestock. They were devoted to each other and shared in all the decisions and labors on the farm. Herb always said that Elaine could judge the weight of livestock better than he could, and he credited her with being able to run any piece of machinery on the farm. They were a testament of hard work and devotion to each other and family in both good and challenging times.

Elaine continued to live on the family farm after Herb’s death in 2005. She was blessed with many longtime neighbors who watched over her and supported her while she lived alone on the farm. The many years of labor took its toll on Elaine. She decided to move off the farm and into a home in Stickney in 2010. Once again, she was blessed with old friends and many new friends during this period of transition. Elaine enjoyed playing cards with friends, going out for supper on Saturday nights with the ladies, and going to church on Sunday mornings. As Elaine’s health declined, she became primarily homebound. She was very independent and lived in her own home until February of 2023. Elaine cherished visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them grow.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughters, Julie (Loren) Bode of Pukwana and Jan DeWaard of David City, NE; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jenna) Bode, Sarah Bode, Kristen DeWaard (fiancé Dusten VanVelson), John DeWaard, and Aaron DeWaard; great-grandchildren, Stetsen, Ember, and Taytem; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant brother Luverne, sister Mavis Meyer, and brother Leland Grebe.