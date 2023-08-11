Eileen M. Bruns

April 21, 1925 - Aug 09, 2023

Memorial services will be at 11:00am Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spencer, SD with burial in the Spencer Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Kinzley Funeral Home, Salem.

She is survived by 3 sisters; Jan Koop, Rochester, MN, Mary (Ron) Feterl, Sioux Falls, and Barbara Jerabek; a daughter Susan (Jon) Lindekugel, Hutchinson, MN; a son Barry (Mary) Bruns, Spencer, SD; a daughter-in-law, Sheri (Bruhn) Bruns, Minneapolis, MN; and a son-in-law, Roger Richter, Sioux Falls; 8 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

www.kinzleyfh.com