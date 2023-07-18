Edwin Olson

Long time educator and state legislator, Ed Olson, age 75, of Mitchell, SD, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 15, 2023, from heart complications at the Avera Heart Hospital/North Central Heart Institute in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, July 21, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM prayer service.

Edwin Walter Olson Jr. was born on August 1, 1947 in New York, New York to Edwin and Virginia (McCleary) Olson and spent his childhood there. After graduating from high school, he moved to South Dakota to attend Dakota Wesleyan University where he studied education. He accepted his first teaching position in Parkston in 1970. Then later coached, taught, and was a principal in the Mitchell School District until 1999.

Following his successful career in education, Ed joined the Prehistoric Indian Village and later, Avera Queen of Peace, where he served as its first foundation director. He retired with a variety of consulting work and letters to the editor.

A major part of his life’s work included being a State Legislator where he was elected and served on both the House of Representatives (1987-1994) and the Senate (2000-2008), serving on education and healthcare committees. He enjoyed a good debate and diversity of thought.

Ed was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In recent years he enjoyed spending time with family; always having a candy jar full and lap space for the grandkids, working on crosswords, attempting to beat Diane at Cribbage, and watching any kind of sporting event in his favorite recliner.

Forever grateful for sharing their lives with Ed are his loved ones. Survivors include, Diane, his wife of 40 years; his children and their families: Jeff Olson (Jennifer Conway), Libby Olson (Mike Blaalid), and Andrew Olson (Rachel); six grandchildren: Oliver Blaalid, Hazel Blaalid, Thea Blaalid, James Olson, August Blaalid, and Raven Olson; siblings, Deb Olson and Jeff Olson; stepmother Sona Olson; 14 nieces and nephews and numerous other close family and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents.