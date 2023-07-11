Doyle Bintliff - everybody called him Doyle - passed away Saturday the same way he spent most Saturdays - surrounded by people he loved and who loved him. Doyle was preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Doyle Jr. and son Don. He’s survived by his daughter Pat (Mike), Steve (partner Kim Christiansen), and his dear grandkids and great grandkids.

Visitation and Funeral Mass will be 9:30am, and 10:30am respectively, Friday July 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 411 W. Main St. in Parkston.