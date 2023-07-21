Douglas Janzing, 54, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Monday, July 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 2:30 PM prayer service. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family after Mass in the Parish Hall for a luncheon with interment to follow.

Douglas Raymond Janzing was born on October 24, 1968, to Ray and Charmaine (Grassel) Janzing in Huron, SD. He grew up on the family farm north of Artesian, SD. After graduating from Artesian High School in 1986, Doug went on to study business at Dakota State in Madison, SD and Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, SD. After college, Doug worked at Toshiba and helped on the family farm; he did work at some other businesses, but most recently, Doug was back working at Toshiba. He was happy to be back at Toshiba with some of the “previous crew” and meeting new people too. He loved working in the warehouse.

In 2005 Doug met Kim Andrews, they were married in 2006, and to this union, Maddie Jo was born on March 8, 2011. Maddie Jo was his whole world; he loved her fiercely.

Doug loved spending time with his family and friends, going on adventures with Maddie and attending her school activities, hunting, hanging out at the farm, playing games, the card game Euchre was a favorite, and he loved, loved, loved to play pranks on people!!

He is survived by his daughter Maddie Jo of Mitchell; former spouse, Kim of Mitchell; three sisters, Cindi Janzing (significant other Dennis Eckmann) of Huron, SD, Laurie (Ed) Grassel of Artesian, SD, and Debra (Jeff) Hunking of Sioux Falls, SD. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces: Ryan (Becky) Muck of Stickney, SD & their children, Kayden, Jaxson, and Brody; Nikki Muck (Kenneth Fenton) of Canova, SD & their daughter, Elizabeth; Chris (LeAnn) Grassel of Sioux Falls SD & their children, Griffin, Brynlee, Beckett, and Cooper; David (Melissa) Grassel of Artesian, SD & their children, Kinsley, Levi, and Allie; Jennifer (Jessie) Morgan of Sioux Falls, SD & their daughter Reese; Amanda Hunking of Mesa, AZ; and Trent Hunking of Sioux Falls, SD.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, uncles, and aunts.

On behalf of Doug’s family, we would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love and support!