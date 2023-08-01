Dorothy Campbell died peacefully in her sleep at Avantara Norton Nursing Home in Sioux Falls on July 30, 2023 at the age of 95. A funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Friday, August 4, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter, Darla and son-in-law Richard (Dick) Klinger of Custer, SD, formerly of Hartford; their 2 sons: Matthew (Lakisha) Klinger of Sioux Falls; Jeremy (Betsy) Klinger of Colorado Springs, CO; her great-grandchildren: Liryk and Harmoni Klinger; several nieces and nephews; and Darla’s BFF Sharon Kertscher Ziegler who has always been like a 2nd daughter to Bob and Dorothy.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, her brothers Roy and Robert and their spouses, and all of Bob’s siblings and spouses.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for the Avera Race Against Cancer and the Essential Tremor Foundation.