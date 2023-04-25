Doris Hart

Doris Jean Hart, 93, of Mitchell, SD, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, April 27, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Doris Jean Morgan was born October 26, 1929, to Virgil and Blanche (Ferguson) Morgan on a farm near Loomis, SD. Doris attended Plano school for seven years, before the family moved south of Artesian where she attended Lyle Country School for one year. Doris then attended Artesian High School.

Doris is survived by her four daughters, Sharon (Russ) Hendrix of Pierre, Carolyn (Dave) Schmit of Alexandria, Connie (Jon) Rentschler of Sioux Falls, Charlotte (Bill) Charles of Winfred; and one son, Terry (Mary) Hart of Madison; 21 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Kay Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas, in January of 1996 after more than 49 years of marriage; her parents; granddaughter, Jodi Schmit; brother, Duane Morgan; and sister, Bethel (Les) Fawcett.