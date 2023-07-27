Donna Pietz

Donna Mae Pietz, 83, of Huron, died July 25, 2023 in Huron. Visitation with family present will be Sunday, July 30 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. Funeral service will be at First Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 31 at 11 am,

She was born January 27, 1940, in Parkston, SD to Edwin D. and Elta (Vetter) Schnabel. Donna married Milo Pietz on March 2, 1959 at Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp.

She started her 25-year insurance career with Royal Neighbors and then Modern Woodmen, retiring at age 73.

Donna is survived by husband, Milo, children Russell (Ginger) Pietz of Aberdeen; Marcia (Joel) Solie of Morgan, MN; Brian (Michelle) Pietz of Lester Prairie, MN; Brenda (Tony) Arteman, Huron; grandchildren Jason (Samantha) Heiling, Laura (Chris) Zimmer, Marcus (Alexis) Heiling, Mallory (Kyle) Verdoes, Matthew Pietz, Bailey, Abigail and Rylie Pietz, Emily and Andrew Arteman. step-granddaughter Taylor (John) Frericks; great grandchildren Harvey and Paxton Heiling, Ellianna, Jay and Cal Zimmer, Maverick and Evelyn Heiling, Keaton and Kade Verdoes and Owen Frericks.

She is also survived by her siblings Daniel (Jan) Schnabel, Dorothy (Merv) Larson, and Doug (Linda) Schnabel and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Elta Schnabel and her in-laws Charley and Mathilda Pietz. Visit www.welterfuneralhome.com