Donna Myers

Donna Mae (Degen) Myers passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel; visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday. Burial will be in American Legion Cemetery.

Donna was born on March 9, 1931 in Parkston, SD to John and Elizabeth (Grohs) Degen. She attended school in Mitchell, Ethan and Alexandria, SD. On November 19, 1949 she married Richard Lloyd Myers in Alexandria, SD. They lived in Alexandria and raised five children. After Dick’s death in 1987, Donna moved to Mitchell. She worked at many places, starting with the Tomahawk Café, Red Owl Grocery, County Fair, Methodist Hospital, Firesteel Healthcare Center, Wal Mart and lastly, McDonalds.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, embroidering and doing many other crafts. She loved flowers and was always pleased when gifted with a bouquet. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

Donna is survived by sons, Dennis (Carla) Myers, Dimock, SD, Dayton (Barb) Myers, Sioux Falls, SD, daughter, Deb (Carl) Mentele, Candler, NC, Dee (Kevin) Gebel, Mitchell, SD as well as thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1987 and a son, Douglas Myers in 2021.

Donna was a special lady and will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Rest in peace. Till we meet again.