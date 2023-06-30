Donna Kringen

Donna (Zuber) Kenworthy Kringen, 84, of Mitchell formerly of Ft. Pierre passed away on June 28th at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 7th at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre.

Donna Zuber was born June 14, 1939 in Gettysburg, SD to Orville and Berniece Zuber. Donna grew up in Agar, SD graduating in 1956. Donna married Bobby Kenworthy in 1957 and was blessed with two sons Greg and Monty and suffered the loss of a stillborn daughter. The family made their home in Fort Pierre.

Donna married Dennis Kringen in 1974 and embraced his sons Dennis and Dale as her own! Donna and Denny loved to ride their motorcycles and achieved their goal of riding in all the lower 48 states! Donna and Denny became full time RV’ers in 2000 and toured the United States for 4 years. In 2004 they built their home in Arizona City and continued to RV during the summer months. Donna and Denny enjoyed dancing, church activities and loved animals. There was not an animal that Donna didn’t like! She especially loved her dogs Pepper and Russell!

Denny passed away in 2017 and Donna returned to South Dakota to be closer to her children and grandchildren and resided in Mitchell. She always considered Fort Pierre “home.”

Donna worked at the State Library for 6 years and State Department of Health for 28 years. She earned her EMT certification, EMT test team training certificate, CPR training and Trainer training. She volunteered helping to build homes with Habitat for Humanity, Methodist church NOMADS and Humane Society.

Donna is survived by her children Greg (Laurie) Kenworthy, Mitchell, SD and Monty (Deb) Kenworthy, Fort Pierre, SD. Stepsons Dennis (Sue) Kringen, Willmar, Minnesota, Dale (Sandy) Kringen, Belle Fourche, SD Sister Sheri (Jeff) Harris, New Port Richey, Florida, 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Orville and Berniece Zuber, husband Dennis Kringen, brothers Kenny Zuber and Roger Zuber.

Memorials will be directed to local pet shelters in Mitchell and Pierre.