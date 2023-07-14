Donald “Don” Reeves, 96, of White Lake, SD, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family in his home. Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 18, at RiverTree Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Donald Burdette Reeves was born December 8, 1926, to George and Luella (Hardacre) Reeves in a farmhouse. As a young adult, Don lived in several locations, but eventually purchased the farm where he grew up a mile from where he was born.

Don attended school in White Lake and dropped out of school on his 17th birthday to join the Navy, where he briefly served during the end of WWII as a SeaBee. Don was incredibly proud of his WWII service, especially since he was the oldest veteran in Aurora County prior to his passing. Don was also proud of his honorary high school degree granted to him by the city of White Lake.

During his life, Don had various occupations including welding, truck driving, and farming. He started commercial pheasant hunting in 1984, which continued until he passed the operation on to his son Rodney.

On June 16, 1953, Don married Genevieve Howard in Mt Vernon, South Dakota. They were married 66 years.

Don was active in church, regularly heard saying, “glory be to Jesus,” a conservationist, planting tens of thousands of trees on his farm, and a staunch supporter of the 2nd amendment.

Don is survived by three sons, Rodney (Sharon) of White Lake, David (Alejandra--deceased) of Yulee, Fl, and Keith (Karen) of La Verne, CA. Also grateful for sharing his life are his 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Genevieve, three brothers: Warren, Bill, and Winfred, and two sisters: Marge and Florence, and a great-great grandson.