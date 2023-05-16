Delmar Koch, 95, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at his home under hospice care. A private family Funeral Mass will be held. Visitation will be Friday, May 19, from 6-8:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Delmar Mathias Koch was born September 1, 1927, to Jacob and Catherine (Wolf) Koch on the family farm near Stickney, SD. He attended country grade school until age 9. At that time, he moved to Stickney with his mother and sister. There he attended Stickney grade school and graduated from Stickney High School with the class of 1945. While in school he worked at the Stickney Argus.

In September of 1946, Delmar enlisted into the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in August 1948. After his discharge from the Marine Corps, he came back to Stickney and again worked at the Stickney Argus.

On October 26, 1956, Delmar married Marlene Sigmund in Plankinton, SD. They lived in Stickney until September 1957, at which time they moved to Mitchell. There he worked at McLeod’s Printing until his retirement. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Delmar is survived by his wife, Marlene; son, Darryl Koch of Ann Arbor, MI; daughters, Sharon (Mike) Kruse of Eagan, MN and Lori (Brian) Fergen of Ames, IA; and five grandchildren, Kaden Kruse, Kenyon, Camden, Ashton, and Grayson Fergen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beverly (Charles) Speelman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mitchell Heart and Sole, PO BOX 236, Mitchell, SD, 57301.