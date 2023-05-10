Debrah Schuldt, 68, of Plankinton, SD passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will 10:00 AM Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prairie’s Edge Methodist Church in Stickney, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Prairie’s Edge Methodist Church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Stickney, SD.

Deb is survived by her husband, Terrance Schuldt, Plankinton, SD, children, Timothy Schuldt, Mitchell, SD, Benjamin (Irene) Schuldt, Mitchell, Travis (Jennifer) Schuldt, Plankinton, Joseph, John and Desiree Schuldt, Plankinton, father, LeRoy (Nancy) Schaeffer, Sioux Falls, siblings, Kevin Schaeffer, Dell Rapids, Mikael Schaeffer, Ft. Collins, CO, Theresa (Brian) Jameson, Houston, TX, Tad Schaeffer, Colton, SD, sisters in-law, Sandra (Duane) Aymar, Miller, SD, Susan (Gene) Tastad, Stickney, SD, Sheila Wels, Mitchell, Sybil (Vincent) Hedrick, Sun City, AZ grandkids, Mackenzee Schuldt, Sierra Schuldt, Kaleb Hawk, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Christina Lynn Schuldt, mother, Valeria Schaeffer, father in-law and mother in-law, Henry and Henrietta Schuldt. See www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit