Deborah Bosma

Armour - Deborah “Deb” Ann Bosma, 62, passed peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Daugherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service will be Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Armour Community Church in Armour with committal service following in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Armour. Visitation will be Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 5 - 7 PM at Armour Community Church in Armour with a prayer service at 7:00 PM.

Deb was born July 27, 1961 in Parkston, SD to Alvin and Effie (Korevaar) Uttecht of Armour, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Armour. She attended country school near their farm northeast of Armour before moving into Armour and attending Armour Public Schools. She graduated from Armour High School in 1979. Deb attended SDSU for one year before attending Lake Area Vo-Tech where she graduated with a degree as a Dental Assistant in 1981. She worked in Mitchell, SD as a Dental Assistant until she married her high school sweetheart, Dave Bosma, on August 20, 1983. They moved to the farm southwest of Armour. She worked at the Armour Nursing Home and Agland Coop in Armour for several years before working full time alongside Dave farming. When Dave became sick, Deb cared for him until his passing in 2010. She worked part time as a nursing aid at Douglas County Memorial Hospital and Fairway Seed, later retiring to tend to her own medical needs. Deb continued to live on the farm with her dog Chloe.

Deb enjoyed working on the farm alongside Dave, was active in Women in Action (WIA), volunteered at the Lorain Theatre, was involved with the church playing piano and bells for services, enjoyed watching gameshows and house renovations, doing daily Wordle, watching and feeding the birds, and spending time in the Black Hills. After she was unable to regularly attend church, she remained engaged watching church services streamed online. She always put other’s needs ahead of her own. She was a proud Grandma and loved her family and friends dearly.

Deb is survived by her 2 sons, Joshua Bosma of Armour and Matthew (Megan) Bosma; 2 grandchildren, Jackson and Cooper Bosma of Mitchell, SD; mother, Effie Uttecht of Armour; a sister, Cindy (Marty) Bigge of Armour; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and cousins.

Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Bosma; father, Alvin Uttecht; and mother-in-law, Anna Marie Bosma.