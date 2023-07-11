June 19, 1976 - July 8, 2023

NEAR CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. - David Leheska, 47, rural Chamberlain, S.D., died Saturday, July 8, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary and scripture service at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball, S.D. A funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at the church. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Pukwana, S.D. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Leheska Children College fund in Chamberlain.

Arrangements by Hickey Funeral Chapel.