Sept. 17, 1975 - Aug. 26, 2023

YANKTON, S.D. - David Barnes, 47, Yankton, S.D., died Saturday, Aug. 26, in Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton. The Rev. Errin Mulberry will officiate. Interment will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

Arrangements by Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.