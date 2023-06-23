Darrell Sonne, 78, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home under hospice care. Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 23, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Darrell Eugene Sonne was born November 19, 1944 to Cecil and Mathilda (Regynski) Sonne in Mitchell. Darrell grew up and attended school in Mt. Vernon. He moved to Mitchell and started working at South Dakota Concrete plant for several years, and then at Trail King until his retirement. Darrell enjoyed traveling, and collecting and restoring antique tractors and cars.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Kristi Sonne, of Sioux Falls and Kari (Jason) Schroeder of Mitchell; grandchildren, Tyler and Maci Schroeder; brother, Junior Sonne; sister, Diane Cain; sister-in-law, Sharon Baur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Calvin.