Danny (Dan) Darrington was born Nov. 17, 1945, in Watertown, SD to Arnold (Bud) Darrington and Jacklyn (Jackie) Darrington. He passed away Feb. 26, 2023, under hospice care at home.

Dan endured a year of chemotherapy and a round of radiation at MD Anderson Houston in his valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He returned home to continue his treatments and be surrounded and supported by his family and friends.

Dan grew up on his family’s farm in South Shore, SD. His Father and Uncle both had neighboring acreage where they grew crops and raised cows, chickens and just about everything in between. In High School, his family moved to Yankton, SD where his dad and Uncle started a Water Conditioning business. Upon graduation, his parents and brother (Pat) moved to Mitchell to open what is now Darrington Water Conditioning.

Dan attended USD where he studied Business Administration and Economics. During college he dated and married a high school friend of the family, Joanne Paulson. Dan graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 1967. After college Dan worked for St. Paul Insurance Co. as an adjuster. His work took his growing family to St. Paul, Minnesota, Des Moines, Iowa, Waco and Arlington, Texas.

In 1981 Dan bought the family business from his brother Pat, who had purchased the business from his father in 1973. Dan ran Darrington Water for over 40 years and was called upon for his water quality expertise from all over the country. Dan also traveled extensively working as a storm trooper (independent claims adjuster) in dozens of coastal locations during those years. His passions were all nature inspired. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, golfing, skiing (water and snow) and just about anything that fed his naturalist passion.

Dan is preceded in death by his father, Bud Darrington and mother, Jackie Darrington of Mitchell. He will be missed greatly by his wife and children Richard (Sherry) Darrington, Kristina (Frank) Clark and Heather Darrington, his brother Pat (Connie) Darrington, Cousin Bob (Kathy) Darrington and nieces and nephews along with a wonderful mix of family and friends.

Please come by to visit with Dan’s family on May 27th from 1-5pm at Valley View Villa 40580 250th St. Mitchell, SD 57301