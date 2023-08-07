Claudia Vaughn, 78, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Doughtery House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the First Reformed Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:30 prayer service and time of sharing on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be donated to the Doughtery Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy and husband, Emery; grandchildren- Nick, Nathan, Noah & wife Brittany, Sam, & Sophia; great grandchildren Hayley, Jade, Jace, Oliver, & Everly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle, and her parents. see www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit.