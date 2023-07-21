Christine Fritza, 75, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of Ethan, SD, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Monument Rehab in Rapid City. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Thursday, July 27, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Emsley Cemetery in rural Mitchell. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a 6:30 PM prayer service.

Christine Elizabeth (Hohn) Fritza was born February 15, 1948, to LuVern and Alice (Bell) Hohn in Parkston, SD. She grew up on a farm west of Ethan, SD, where she attended country school until the 8th grade. She attended and graduated from Ethan High School. The oldest of five children, Chris grew up doing numerous farm chores, including hand milking cows. After high school, she traveled and lived for a while in both Ft. Lauderdale, FL and New Jersey. Eventually she returned to South Dakota and settled with her husband David “Fritz” Fritza in Tripp, SD. While in Tripp, they operated Hink’s Café where Chris was famous for her pies and caramel rolls. Eventually, they made their way back to Ethan, SD where they owned and operated Fritz’s Hotel Bar for over 20 years. It is here that they, they made countless memories and lifelong friends. Chris could be found waiting tables and taking great care of customers as well as assisting in the kitchen. During this time, they welcomed their only daughter Marie in 1980. During her time in Ethan and while owning the Hotel Bar, Chris also worked summers building grain bins and for several years was the secretary for the Ethan Dairy. In her spare time Chris loved to ride horses and was a member of the James River Wagon Train and the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Drill Team. She completed the South Dakota Centennial Trail Ride in 1989 riding horse back across the state in commemoration of the South Dakota Centennial. Chris remained a dedicated member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 20 years. On Sunday’s while Marie was growing up, Chris and Marie could be found singing in the Holy Trinity Church Choir which Chris was very passionate about. After retiring from the Bar and Hospitality business in the late 90’s, Chris began a second career with Hamaker Crop Insurance in Mitchell SD. She returned to Florida for a short time to work in Property Management but eventually returned to Ethan where she worked until her second retirement from CHS Farmers Elevator.

In the summers Chris could be found on various Trail Rides or participating in the Ethan Trail Riders Club and working in her flower beds. For many years she was an avid bowler and dart enthusiast participating in a weekly bowling league and dart league.

Chris is most well known for her “spicy” sense of humor, friendly smile, and infectious laugh. She was a wonderful cook, and her potato salad recipe remains a secret to this day. Chris always said her greatest accomplishment in life was her daughter Marie. In 2013, Chris became an honorary grandparent to Ashlin Strang, Marie’s stepdaughter and in 2017 Chris was overjoyed to become a grandmother to Esther. Chris was happiest when she could spend time coloring or watching Esther play or attend school activities. Her role as “Grandma Chris” is one she cherished and boasted about to anyone who would listen.

Chris is survived by her daughter, Marie (Mike) Strang; granddaughters, Esther and Ashlin of Rapid City, SD; siblings, Karen Bice of Orlando, FL, Chuck (Pat) Hohn of Hanahan, SC, Kathy Priest of Marshall, MN, and Cindy (Brian) Kelly of Mitchell, SD; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, an infant brother, and her ex-husband David “Fritz” Fritza, two brothers-in-law, Charles Priest and Doug Bice, and great-niece Gianna Wehrkamp.