Cheryl (Woodraska) Nolan, 78, passed away on July 2, 2023, at Medilodge of Alpena.

Cheryl Ann Woodraska was born August 9, 1944, in Hanson County, South Dakota to Rueben and Esther Woodraska. Cheryl married Thomas Nolan on September 13, 1973. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2010. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, baking, and traveling. She worked in retail until her retirement in 2009.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Cindy) Nickel; daughter, Holly (Mike) Hubbard; four grandchildren, Ashley Nickel, Shaunna Nickel, Shelby (Kelly) Welch, Casey (Ashley) McDougal; three great grandchildren, Evelyn, Allie, Kelley; two brothers, Ralph Woodraska, Gary Woodraska; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Nolan; daughter, Tonia Stover; and sister-in-law, Pat Woodraska.

A celebration of life will be held in Mitchell, South Dakota. Arrangements have been made by the Bannan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to a local animal shelter.