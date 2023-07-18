Cheryl Nolan

Cheryl (Woodraska) Nolan, 78, of Hillman, MI, formerly of Mitchell, SD, passed away on July 2, 2023, at Medilodge of Alpena. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 AM Friday, July 21, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Spencer Cemetery in Spencer, SD.

Cheryl Ann Woodraska was born August 9, 1944, in Hanson County, South Dakota to Rueben and Esther Woodraska. Cheryl married Thomas Nolan on September 13, 1973. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2010. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, baking, and traveling. She worked in retail until her retirement in 2009.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Cindy) Nickel; daughter, Holly (Mike) Hubbard; four grandchildren, Ashley Nickel, Shaunna Nickel, Shelby (Kelly) Welch, Casey (Ashley) McDougal; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Allie, Kelley; two brothers, Ralph Woodraska, Gary Woodraska; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Nolan; daughter, Tonia Stover; and sister-in-law, Pat Woodraska.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to a local animal shelter.