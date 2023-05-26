Carrol Langeland, 75, of Menno passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 23rd at his residence. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 2nd at 10:30 am at Peace Christian Reformed Church of Menno. Visitation will be Thursday, June 1st from 5-7 pm at Walter’s Funeral Home in Freeman with a Prayer Service at 7 pm.

Carrol is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughters Michelle (Colin) Hofer, Mandy (Jason) Van Hofwegen and Heather; granddaughters Madeline, Claire, Emma, Lily and Ava; sister Earla (Dick) Strid.