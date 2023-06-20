Brian Norwick

Brian A. Norwick, age 67, of Mitchell, SD died Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Resurrection Lutheran Church.

Grateful for having shared his life are his siblings. Sherry Collins, Mitchell, SD, Barbara (Glenn “Lefty”) Maag, Mitchell, SD, Beth Norwick, Mitchell, SD, Gail Norwick, Mitchell, SD, Donald (Ruby) Norwick, Sioux Falls, SD, Bryce (Christy) Norwick, Mitchell, SD and Brandon Norwick, Sioux Falls, SD; special friend, Belinda Cashman, Holton, KS; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

See willfuneralchapel.com for full obituary.