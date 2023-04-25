Bonny Kotrba, 87, of Mitchell, SD, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Corsica. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, April 28, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Bonny Lee Ann Kotrba was born on August 11, 1935, to William Reinartz and Ruby (Smith) in Ethan, SD.

In 1969, Bonny met Joseph Kotrba in Mitchell, and they were married on October 31, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Bonny and Joe went on to have a large family they raised on the family farm near Mitchell.

Bonny was a loving wife and devoted mother and grandmother, who was dedicated to the home and her family. She loved animals, and there were many horses and a variety of dogs that shared her life over the years.

Bonny is survived by her children, Michele (Scott) Rumbolz, Justin Kotrba, Waco Kotrba, Jenny Kotrba, Sierra (Joey) Bunker, Eli Kotrba, and Carrie Tucek; grandchildren, Westin Kotrba, Jaxson Bunker, Charlie Bunker, McKenzie Kotrba, Macy Kotrba, Jedidiah Rumbolz, and Abigail Rumbolz; and nieces, Amythyst Raine and Kelly Reinartz.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Harrison; son, John Patrick; her parents; siblings, Darlene (Reinartz) Goldhammer and James Reinartz; and dogs, Duke, Cheyenne, Johny Boy, Tiebe, Bonsai, and Chico.