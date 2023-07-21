Bonnie Hofer, 73, of Bridgewater passed away on July 20th at her home under hospice care. A graveside service will take place at 9 am on Tuesday July 25th at the Bridgewater City Cemetery followed by Memorial Services at Rivertree Church of Mitchell at 11 am. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7pm with a time of sharing at 7pm at the Walter Funeral Chapel of Bridgewater.

Bonnie is survived by husband Dennis, sons Camden (Sherry) and Trenden (Mandi), daughter Amaris (Matthew) Aken, 10 grand-daughters, and 3 brothers.