Dec. 29, 1939 - April 26, 2023

OCALA, Fla. - Beverly Scheuren, 83, Ocala, Fla., died Wednesday, April 26, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service and rosary at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 4, at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem, S.D. A memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Church of the Epiphany in Epiphany, S.D. Interment will be in Holy Three Kings Cemetery in Epiphany.

Arrangements by Kinzley Funeral Home.