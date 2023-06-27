Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Beverley Ferrell

649ae9c7a8f92007a8a5e6b3.jpg
Published June 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM

Beverley Darlene Ferrell departed this earth February 13, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Frances Smith, and her husband, Clyde.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Shannon Ferrell and spouse, Dr. Marion Desmarchelier, granddaughter, Harmony Y. Ferrell, and her brother, Ronald E. Smith.

In Lieu of flowers and memorial gifts, please make donations to local your local libraries to support education and literacy. Beverley regularly sponsored these organizations, and the family feels donations to these institutions continue to honor her memory. See www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit.

Modulist Image