Beverley Ferrell

Beverley Darlene Ferrell departed this earth February 13, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Frances Smith, and her husband, Clyde.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Shannon Ferrell and spouse, Dr. Marion Desmarchelier, granddaughter, Harmony Y. Ferrell, and her brother, Ronald E. Smith.

In Lieu of flowers and memorial gifts, please make donations to local your local libraries to support education and literacy. Beverley regularly sponsored these organizations, and the family feels donations to these institutions continue to honor her memory. See www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit.