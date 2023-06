Oct. 11, 1945 - May 30, 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Betty Maxwell, 77, Huron, S.D., died Tuesday, May 30, in Avera at Home Hospice.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 4, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. A funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 5, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Crow Lake-Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Wessington Springs, S.D.

Arrangements by Welter Funeral Home.