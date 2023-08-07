Bernice L. Baumgartner, 95, of Mitchell, SD entered the joy of eternal life in God’s glorious kingdom, because of her faith in Jesus Christ, Saturday, July 29, 2023. She died peacefully at home with her daughter, Laurel, and Son-in-law, Randy, at her side. She had been under the care of the Avera@home Hospice program since May.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, SD on August 11, 2023, officiated by Pastor Daniel Grimmer of Zion Lutheran Church. It will begin with visitation at 1:00 pm, followed by the service at 2:00 pm. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at the Servicemen’s Memorial Cemetery.

Bernice is survived by her children: Laurel (Randy) Hartwig of Mitchell, SD; Marion (Ron) Barron of Dallas, TX; David Baumgartner of Kittery Point, ME, and Daniel (Sonja VanGuilder) Baumgartner of Hudson, WI; 2 grandchildren: Elijah Baumgartner of Minneapolis, MN and Isaiah Baumgartner of Eau Claire, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, brother Wilmer Kriel and a grandson Jonah Baumgartner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avera Home Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church.

For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.