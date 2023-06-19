Barbara Ann V olz

October 7, 1936 - June 12, 2023 In Loving Memory of Barbara Ann (Schaub) Volz who was born on October 7, 1936 and entered into eternal life on June 12, 2023. Barbara’s life began in Mitchell South Dakota where she graduated from Mitchell High School in 1955. She married Ron Volz (deceased) and made a loving home in Arvada Colorado where they raised their four kids and attended/involved in many school events. With her strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, she supported her kids through St. Annes church/school and Holy Family High, and was always on the sideline cheering at all the games. She loved the outdoors with many camping trips, sledding/skiing outings, and made Christmases with her kids a special event. The family built a beautiful mountain home in Winter Park Colorado where she was the chief helper and welcomed all to enjoy.

As Barbara raised her four kids with the loving grace of God, she continued to enjoy her many crafts with her friends, always a commitment to community services, helping out wherever needed with always expressing her love to strangers, friends, and family. Later in life, she moved to Fruita Colorado where she continued to be active with family and friends.

Barbara is preceded by her parents Katherine (Herman Titze) and George Schaub, and sister Sharon Flesher. She leaves behind a beautiful family with her sons Mike (Cheryl) and Tim (Julie), and daughters Cathy (Peter) Golesh and Connie Volz, and 10 grandchildren; Jessica, Travis, Justin, Gregory, Marissa, Carly, and Matt, Jennifer, Jonathan, and Chelsea, along with 10 great grandchildren.

En lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Barbara’s honor to Charles Stanley’s In Touch Ministries, which was a favorite ministry of hers (donation link below). A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

https://www.intouch.org/about-us/ways-to-give