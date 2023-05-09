Baby Violet Croucher, 18 days, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, May 12, at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Violet is survived by her parents, Casey Croucher and Shisty Mackey; sister, Marceline Croucher; grandparents, Brad and Kathy Croucher, Jeremy Mackey, and West Mackey; aunts, Erin Croucher, Emily Croucher, Sadie Mackey, and Summer Dalton; and uncles, Corey Croucher and Allen Mackey.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carol Mackey.