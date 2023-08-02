Allen Sambo

Allen Lee Sambo, 73, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at his home.

He was born Sept 14, 1949 to Francis and Bernice (Titze) Sambo. The family included a younger brother, Gary, and they farmed southwest of Mitchell on Betts Road.

Following his graduation from Mitchell Senior High in 1967, Allen went to school at the Denver Automotive Institute. He then joined the United States Navy where he completed nuclear power school, served active duty in the Vietnam War and went on to complete 20 years with the US Navy Reserve.

He had immense knowledge of mechanics and worked for Rozum Motors and then eventually owned a radiator repair shop. He also enjoyed racing stock cars at the Mitchell track.

He was united in marriage with Carol Molde on Feb 18, 1977 and they had one daughter, Cara Rae.

His working career also included serving as a law enforcement officer for the City of Mitchell throughout the 80’s and 90’s.

On May 18, 1991 he married Lori King and they had one daughter, Brianne Kay.

Allen moved to Sioux Falls in 1997 where he continued to work until his retirement in 2015.

Al was a very proud Veteran and always maintained interest in the current affairs of the Navy. His fondness for classic cars, Nascar, and mechanics was often a topic among his many friends. He was a devoted and dependable friend, father and confidant and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his brother, Gary Sambo (Erwin Felix), Chicago Ill, daughters Cara (Michael) Nadolski of Worthing SD and Brianne (Tyrel) Bonnet and 3 grandchildren, Roan, Rhett and Cedar of Newell SD.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the South Dakota Community Foundation and dedicated to the SD Veterans Cemetery.