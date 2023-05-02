May 16, 1947 - April 28, 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Allen Olson, 75, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Friday, April 28, in his apartment.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem, S.D. A funeral will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life from 2-4 p.m., Friday, May 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Private family burial will be held. Per Allen’s wishes, South Dakota or baseball attire is requested.

Arrangements by Kinzley Funeral Home.