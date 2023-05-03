99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Winner woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug, firearm charges in Nebraska

A Winner woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug and firearm charges in Nebraska.

By Mitchell Republic
May 03, 2023 at 2:22 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Winner woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug and firearm charges in Nebraska.

Kylah Whiting, 21, was sentenced on April 28 by U.S. Senior District Court Judge John M. Gerrard in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Whiting will have 10 years imprisonment following her conviction for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Each of those convictions carried five-year minimum sentences. After Whiting completes her prison sentence, she will also serve five years on supervised release. Whiting pleaded guilty to both offenses on Jan. 25.

According to court documents, on Oct. 17, 2021, a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Whiting. Whiting refused to stop and a high-speed chase ensued for the next 14 miles before Whiting lost control of the vehicle and wrecked. The black Chrysler sedan driven by Whiting flipped over and was upside down as officers approached. Two occupants were seen attempting to climb out of the vehicle. Whiting told police there was a gun in the car and a sheriff’s deputy then spotted a Smith and Wesson handgun near the driver’s door. Whiting told police the handgun, as well as a backpack inside the vehicle, were hers. Whiting and her passenger were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Upon a law enforcement search of Whiting’s backpack, officers found two more firearms, a purse, a digital scale, numerous small baggies which are commonly used to package drugs for resale. Four additional baggies contained approximately 293 grams of methamphetamine. Police also found additional evidence in the vehicle consistent with drug distribution.

Butler County, Nebraska is in the east-central part of the state, south of the Nebraska city of Columbus and located about 250 miles southeast of Winner.

