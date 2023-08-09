Walk to Remember to offer chance for parents to heal, honor lost children

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — LeAnn Moe knows all too well the pain that comes with losing a child.

She lost her daughter, Ashley, to a car accident in 2019, and in the following years she navigated a pain that any parent would find unimaginable. She ached as she remembered her daughter’s competitiveness on the basketball and volleyball court, and her desire to avoid individual recognition, preferring to focus on the success of her teammates and friends.

Moe and others will gather Saturday, Aug. 26 to celebrate the life of Ashley and other children gone too soon when she hosts a Walk to Remember at the Granite Springs Lodge in rural Alexandria. There she hopes to continue a tradition of healing she found through the group Healing Hope Ministries, which organizes such events to facilitate both healing and remembrance for parents like Moe and the others affected by the death of a child. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Right here in Alexandria where we’re from — since I’ve been around the last 25 to 30 years, I can count 15 children (that have died),” Moe told the Mitchell Republic in a recent interview. “Our community has been hit hard, and I felt if we could help even one other family with their healing, it would help us.”

While still reeling from the pain of loss of her daughter, she came across Healing Hope Ministries, a non-profit organization founded by Denny and Karri Allen in 2016. The creation of Healing Hope was sparked by their own personal grief journey. On July 2, 2012, the couple lost their son, Asher, when he died suddenly at just 15 months old.

The group organizes events like the Walk to Remember in various parts of South Dakota and beyond. On these walks, parents or family members of children who have died provide photos, personality profiles or other snippets of their character and apply them to small signs that adorn the designated area of the walk.

Moe had attended one of these walks before, and found it to be helpful on her path to recovery after the loss of Ashley. The walk Moe is planning is being organized by Healing Hope Ministries while she is serving as host.

Healing Hope Ministries is organizing the Aug. 26 Walk to Remember near Alexandria along with Alexandria resident LeAnn Moe. Healing Hope Ministries was founded by Denny and Karri Allen, who lost their son, Asher, when he died suddenly at just 15 months old. Submitted Photo

The event seemed to be something of which Ashley would approve — Moe said her daughter was one to avoid the spotlight for herself or her achievements, instead preferring to focus on her group of friends or others in her circle.

“Our daughter’s birthday would have been (Aug. 12), and I’ve been wanting to do something in her memory. Some people do golf tournaments or different things as a memorial, and this just spoke to me,” Moe said. “She would not have done something just for herself. She always was the type to include her friends in everything she did. She didn’t ever want to leave anybody out. She was a very caring and compassionate young girl who wanted to help others.”

The walk will feature the staples of previous walks — the memorial signs adorning a roughly mile-long pathway where parents, community members and others can casually visit and learn about the youth who died too young. There, parents and family members can come together to grieve collectively and share support among a group of people who know the pain that comes with such loss.

Attending the walks can be a powerful experience, and have reminded her that she was not alone in her pain or in her desire to help others overcome that pain the best they could. This walk is a chance to bring such an event to Alexandria and to the greater Mitchell and central South Dakota area in general.

“It is so emotional and so powerful. It was powerful to see all these signs and learn about each child, maybe about how they died but more so about how they lived. I can’t explain the emotions that went over me,” Moe said. “I’ve gotten hugs from other moms and dads and shared children’s stories and found support. I won’t miss another one, and we need something locally. I have a lot of friends who have lost children and want to help.”

That help may come in the form of spreading the word about the event or attending to show support to the families who have lost someone. Granite Springs Lodge ownership waived their rental fee as a way to support the cause, something for which Moe said she was extremely grateful.

Moe said about 75 signs for children who have died had so far been ordered by parents or others who have someone to remember, exceeding her expections, and she and Healing Hope Ministries are taking requests for signs through noon on Friday, Aug. 11. After that, the signs will be brought to the walk site and erected for people to see and read during the event. Memorial t-shirts can also be ordered as a way to support the cause.

The Walk to Remember event scheduled for Aug. 26 near Alexandria will feature signs featuring photos and remembrances of children who died too young. Submitted Photo

The strong, positive response Moe has received from supporters in the runup to the walk has her convinced that this will be the first of what will likely become a yearly event. She said that that is appropriate, as she feels that there should be no time limit on grieving.

She still grieves for her daughter, but she also continues to honor her memory by embracing Ashley’s focus on supporting others.

“I am so overwhelmed by the response, which has been wonderful. But it’s a bittersweet wonderful,” Moe said. “It’s sad that we have to do this and that there are so many, but it’s also comforting to know people are willing to talk about it.”

Memorial signs and t-shirts can be secured by visiting www.healinghopes.com or by calling Moe at 605-770-8193.