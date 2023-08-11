Two arrested as officers discover meth while responding to Charles Mix County burglary

LAKE ANDES, S.D. — A man and a woman were arrested in Lake Andes on July 20, after South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responding to a burglary call found meth among the belongings of the two.

Both Hazen Winckler, 26, and Jade Abdo, 34, now face multiple charges, the most severe of which could mean up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines for the distributing and/or manufacturing of stimulants. Both have pleaded not guilty to the counts.

At 7:30 p.m. on July 20, state troopers responded to a call at a Lake Andes residence describing a burglary, according to court documents. Upon arriving at the scene, officers witnessed a white SUV flee from the backyard and noted a broken window.

Ten minutes later, they were met at the front door by Winckler, who was renting the home at the time. The officer interacting with Winckler observed “signs of nervousness and criminal activity,” as described in an affidavit. A search of the home conducted by the officer with the home owner’s permission revealed 12.5 grams of field-test positive meth in Winckler’s possession, as well as “hypodermic needles, glass pipes with white residue, two digital scales with residue and numerous plastic baggies with white residue,” the affidavit written by the officer describes.

The affidavit states that Abdo was also then found to have 12.5 grams of field-test positive meth and numerous other pieces of meth-related equipment amongst her possessions.

The other charges faced by Winckler and Abdo face could mean up to five years of imprisonment and $10,000 in fines for maintaining a place where drugs are kept, sold or used — a Class 5 felony — as well as up to 30 days of additional imprisonment and $500 in fines for the possession or use of drug paraphernalia — a Class 2 misdemeanor.

It is not clear whether an arrest of the burglar has been made.

Winckler is also being charged with a parole violation, after being paroled from a two-year prison sentence for an aggravated eluding conviction in January 2021. Abdo will face up to one year of additional prison time in a county jail and $2,000 in fines for allegedly resisting arrest.