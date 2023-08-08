Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Summit Carbon, Sturgis caution, McCook CAFOs plus Class B Baseball Tournament segment | Aug. 7, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
August 07, 2023 at 11:45 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for August 7, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
What To Read Next
7-20-23LakeMitchellAlgae-17.jpg
Local
Council sticks with June date for special election on $25M Lake Mitchell dredging loan
2h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
hyde.6.jpg
News
Rural South Dakota county in decline seeks to stabilize
8h ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
SDSLittleNest.jpg
News
Senator accused of illegally pocketing COVID funds cooperating with state
10h ago
 · 
By  John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
emery 2.JPG
Sports
Dimock/Emery outlasts Miller/Wessington in pitcher's duel
2d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
MillerAleksMugs.jpg
Members Only
Local
What ever happened to the Washington couple who brought adoptive daughter’s body to Mitchell in U-Haul?
6d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
080423.N.DR.MTCBECKVET1alt1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Mitchell Tech grad Beck receives 2023 Student Veteran Leadership Award
3d ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
canova 1.JPG
Prep
Canova romps over Elkton, begins amateur tournament on the right note
3d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson