Summer courses at Mitchell School District help students catch up, work ahead

MITCHELL — The arrival of summer usually signals the start of a time when students leave the classroom to start jobs, travel and vacation with family or simply take some time off from the day-to-day grind of the classroom.

But that’s not what every student does. In fact, dozens of students every year return to the classroom after the end of the spring semester to take advantage of summer course offerings at the Mitchell School District. There they pull up a desk and take extra courses to either catch up or work ahead, to test the waters of CTE programs or to get some extra practice in on a musical instrument or their sport of choice.

This summer has been no different.

Joe Childs, superintendent of the Mitchell School District, said the summer of 2023 has been typical, starting with the Mitchell High School Summer School program.

“This is an opportunity for students to complete coursework during the summer months in order to free up their schedule for other classes during the school year,” Childs told the Mitchell Republic. “It also allows students to recover credits for courses needed to graduate. If a student had unsuccessfully attempted a math course (during the school year), summer school would provide a chance to successfully complete the coursework without any delay next school year.”

The Mitchell High School Summer School program fits the definition of what many would consider a traditional summer school program. Those hoping to work ahead and open up space in their school-year schedule can select from courses such as personal finance and world history, courses that are required for graduation anyway. These classes are primarily offered in an online-format.

Those students looking to make up for unsuccessful attempts at school year classes have the option of retaking courses in math, English and science. These courses are held live in the classroom.

The summer school programs had over 80 students taking part between the credit recovery programs and the additional course offerings, Childs said, though the number of students moving through the program can change depending on the year. The district tries to maintain workable class sizes to make sure students get the attention they need, Childs said.

“For credit recovery, it does cap out on a certain number of students. We try not to have more than 25 students in the classroom, so it depends on the need,” Childs said. “If we have a larger than normal group, we try to find more instructors.”

Teachers for the summer courses are drawn from the ranks of teachers already on the payroll of the Mitchell School District, Childs said, and it has been relatively easy over the years to keep instructors at the head of summer classrooms.

The summer school program focuses on keeping students on track to graduate on time.

“What we’re trying to do is not have any lost time. If you were unsuccessful with your math course, it would mean that you’re behind in math, because you couldn’t take the subsequent course. By allowing them to finish it in the summer they can then take that subsequent course during the school year,” Childs said.

The program is popular and common enough that the term “summer school” has shed much of the negative stigma it carried for older generations, Childs said. Today it is seen much more as a tool for ambitious students looking to jump ahead or students who may need a little extra focus in a class in which they struggled.

“We have a heck of a lot of students involved in different ways for different reasons,” Childs said.

There are other summer programs with different goals at the Mitchell School District.

Elementary tutoring

The summer elementary tutoring program offers direct instruction in math and reading for elementary students in the district. It encompasses about 20 half-days of instruction from certified teachers.

It’s an extension of parallel program that runs during the school year, Childs said. The school-year version runs during after-school hours.

“(The tutoring program focuses on) literacy and numeracy. This programming has been ongoing for a number of years, and it happens during the school year as well, and it’s not necessarily the same students throughout,” Childs said.

There aren’t any specific requirements required to take part in the elementary program, Childs said, as the program is run on interest from students and parents. It serves primarily as a measure to overcome learning gaps that may occur during the school year.

Like most of the summer programs, there is no fee charged for summer tutoring. Funding for the programs often comes from federal grants, and when those grants are unavailable, the programs are funded mostly through the district general fund. Childs said funding is determined on a year-to-year basis depending on availability.

Students work on a math problem at a summer learning program at L.B. Williams Elementary School in this Mitchell Republic file photo. Mitchell Republic File Photo

CTE camps

Mitchell Middle School holds CTE (career and technical education) camps during the summer in an effort to open the door to associated programs to younger students who may find the coursework and class track interesting. Those that do find the programs line up with their interest may be inclined to continue with more advanced CTE programs in high school.

“It’s been good in developing some interest and has become kind of a feeder program for the more robust offerings," Childs said. “For the most part, it is an introduction to technical education and shows what it might look like, and for that reason it’s been successful."

Childs said the most recent CTE camp attracted about 30 students this summer.

Athletic, performing arts camps

In addition to strictly academic offerings, the school district also offers camps for students in areas such as the performing arts and athletics.

For students looking to fill time during the summer, they may wish to look into the various camps. Many often associate these kinds of camps with organizations outside the school district itself, but the Mitchell School District also offers them in the summer months.

The camps give students a chance to practice their skills while also continuing to develop their interpersonal and social skills in an organized environment, Childs said.

“The school also hosts camps and a number of those are free of charge to the students. They kind of provide opportunities to families and students to be involved not only with their peer group, but also to develop relationships over the summer,” Childs said. “Summer is great time to work on some of your performing arts and sports-related skills.”

Food programs

The school district also offers free breakfast and lunch to students over the course of the summer, and the program remains highly popular with district patrons. Students taking part in other summer programs may take advantage of the meals, but many who are not involved with the summer programs also take part.

With students home for the summer and parents often at work during the day, the meals program offers an option to get nutritious meals to students who otherwise would have to cook at home or find other alternatives.

“It is incredibly popular. There are a lot of students who stop in because it’s priced right. Free is a good price,” Childs said. “We have a lot of students who provide child care for their siblings or other kids, and they can stop and feed the kids they’re watching over.”

The summer meals program is operated through the district food service crew.

Summer can be a relaxing time, but also a productive time for those interested in taking advantage of off-season courses at the Mitchell School District, Childs said. Parents interested in what’s available for next summer can reach out to their school principal to find more information, he said.

“Just make sure that they’re communicating with the child’s or student’s school administrator. They’ll get you started and make sure you have those opportunities available,” Childs said.